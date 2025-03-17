Guwahati: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has postponed the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

The exam, originally scheduled for March 23, will now take place on April 6, 2025.

Candidates should note that the board has delayed the release of hall tickets, which it had initially set for Monday.

The hall tickets will now be available on April 1, 2025.

Once released on slprbassam.in, candidates can download them by following the provided instructions.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID, to the exam center.

The official notice informs all concerned that due to administrative reasons, the written test scheduled for 23-03-2025 will now take place on 06-04-2025.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 11 AM on 01-04-2025.”

The notice also specifies, “Candidates must appear for their written test at the center mentioned in their admit cards. Requests for changing exam centers will not be considered.”

In other news, the SLPRB Assam has issued hall tickets for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam.

Candidates who passed the written test can now download their admit cards from slprbassam.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 144 Sub Inspector (UB) posts in Assam Police, 7 Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions, and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.