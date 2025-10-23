Guwahati: In a bid to connect young minds with Assam’s rich natural heritage, Aaranyak, in collaboration with the SBI Foundation, recently organised an educational exposure trip to Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Baksa district.

The initiative aimed to instil ecological awareness and a spirit of conservation among students through firsthand experiences in one of India’s most celebrated biodiversity hotspots.

Sixteen students from Paneri Higher Secondary School participated in the exposure visit.

The students had earlier performed the acclaimed street play “Koka Nati Ru Hati,” which highlighted the importance of human-elephant coexistence.

The trip provided them with an immersive learning opportunity to observe wildlife such as elephants, rhinos, primates, and a variety of bird species in their natural habitats, deepening their understanding of ecological interdependence.

During the visit, the students learned how diverse species contribute to maintaining the delicate balance of ecosystems, witnessing the intricate relationships that sustain forest life.

The journey not only enhanced their knowledge of wildlife but also inspired a deeper respect for conservation and the preservation of Assam’s natural heritage.

The programme was effectively coordinated by Aaranyak team members Rabiya Daimari, Dipankar Haloi, Bikash Tossa, and Pradip Barman, whose commitment continues to nurture a new generation of environmentally conscious youth.