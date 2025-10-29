Guwahati: Fresh tension has emerged along the Assam–Nagaland border after a group of suspected Naga miscreants allegedly uprooted newly planted saplings inside the Rengma Reserved Forest near Uriamghat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday.

Local residents claimed that more than 200 people from the Nagaland side entered the Sonaribil area and destroyed the saplings using sharp tools.

Some of the intruders were reportedly armed and arrived in several vehicles.

“Around 200–300 people came from the Naga side carrying guns and vehicles. They destroyed the saplings planted under police supervision and warned us not to plant trees again,” said a local villager.

Another resident alleged that although CRPF personnel were stationed nearby, they did not intervene during the incident. “They came in about 40–50 vehicles from villages such as Liphian Basti and Khita Basti in Wokha district,” the villager added.

Residents said that despite repeated complaints, there was no immediate response from the Assam authorities. They expressed concern that if the issue is not addressed quickly, it could lead to further confrontation.

The saplings had been planted by the Forest Department on August 9 under a major reforestation initiative by the Assam government to restore greenery in reclaimed forest areas along the border.

The drive covered 1,000 bighas in its first phase, including 60 hectares on the inaugural day.

Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary MK Yadava, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, were present at the launch.

The state government aims to transform the Sonaribil area into a green forest belt and promote it as a potential eco-tourism site. Locals now fear that the recent incident could stall the ongoing efforts.

Border tensions between Assam and Nagaland have a long history, especially in disputed areas like Uriamghat, Merapani, and the Rengma forest, where territorial disputes have often caused unrest and occasional violence.



