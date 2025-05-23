Guwahati: Tezpur University, Assam, and Silpakorn University, Bangkok (Thailand), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday at the President’s Office, Silpakorn University.

Tezpur University, in a statement, said that Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, its Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Tanasait Ngawhirunpat, President of Silpakorn University, formally signed the MoU during a ceremony that celebrated the spirit of mutual academic enrichment and friendship between the two institutions.

This historic agreement marks a significant step toward fostering academic collaboration, joint research initiatives, and faculty and student exchange programs.

The statement stated that both universities committed to sharing academic resources, organizing joint seminars and workshops, and promoting cultural understanding through interdisciplinary studies.

Silpakorn University, known for its deep roots in Thai-Indian culture and its excellence in the arts, humanities, and sciences, brings a distinguished academic legacy to this partnership.

Vice Chancellor Singh, speaking on the occasion, said the MoU would open new avenues for collaborative learning and scholarly dialogue between India and Thailand.

He stated that it would further deepen the historical and cultural ties that the Tai-Ahom and other Tai ethnic groups in Assam share with Thai heritage, the statement added.

Representing Tezpur University at the event were Prof. R.R. Hoque, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Dr. Juri Gogoi Konwar, Head of the Department of Cultural Studies.

Their presence further reinforced the university’s dedication to internationalization and cultural exchange.