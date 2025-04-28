Tezpur: Tezpur University on Monday launched the second issue of the first volume of its Multidisciplinary Research Journal (MRJ).

The peer-reviewed quarterly publication, unveiled at a well-attended event on the university campus, is being hailed as the first of its kind in the entire Northeast region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed researchers, academicians, principals of local colleges, and administrative heads of Tezpur University.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh underscored the university’s enduring dedication to interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary education and research.

He emphasized that the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 has further propelled these efforts, evidenced by the establishment of the Centre for Multidisciplinary Research in 2020 and the recent School of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

VC Singh announced that the MRJ, launched in January 2025, has already been indexed by several global databases and holds the International Standard Serial Number (ISSN: 3049-2718), signifying its growing international recognition.

Professor Debendra Chandra Baruah, the Editor-in-Chief of the MRJ, expressed his gratitude for the dedicated work of the editorial team, contributors, and reviewers, whose efforts ensured the timely and successful release of the current issue while upholding rigorous academic standards.

What sets the Multidisciplinary Research Journal apart is its unique focus on integrating research insights from diverse fields, including Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Engineering, and Business and Commerce.

The journal serves as a platform for showcasing research that blends basic and applied methodologies across multiple disciplines to tackle pressing contemporary challenges and contribute to informed policy and practice.

The current issue boasts a rich collection of 24 articles contributed by 74 authors representing over 25 national and international affiliated institutions.

These articles span a wide array of multidisciplinary domains, addressing critical areas such as health and well-being, environmental protection, food quality diagnostics, natural resource conservation, tradition, and culture-society.

With the launch of its Multidisciplinary Research Journal, Tezpur University reinforces its position as a leading institution committed to fostering innovative and impactful research that transcends disciplinary boundaries and addresses real-world issues, setting a new benchmark for academic publishing in the Northeast region.