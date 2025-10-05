Guwahati: The student community of Tezpur University (TU) has issued a scathing public rejection of a “Clarification Note” released by the Vice-Chancellor’s (VC) office, escalating a fierce standoff over the administration’s handling of a tribute to the Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

In a strongly worded press note, the students dismissed the administration’s defense as “a cowardly fabrication” and “an insult dressed up as an explanation,” accusing the VC’s office of a deliberate campaign of misinformation, date manipulation on the official website, and a profound lack of respect during a period of state mourning.

The students are now unequivocally calling for the Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to step down immediately, stating he has “lost the confidence of the students, faculty, non-teaching staff, and all stakeholders of the university.”

Allegations of Disrespect and Deceit

The core of the dispute revolves around the University’s response to the passing of Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025. The students highlighted several points of contention. The students assert that the official Shraddhanjali (condolence meeting) on September 22 was “forced upon this spineless administration by the sheer outrage and determination of students.”

They claim the administration failed to act in the immediate days following the death, despite the Assam Chief Minister’s declaration of three days of State Mourning. The students allege the administration attempted to cover up its inaction by “shamelessly altering dates” on the University website to “manufacture a false narrative.”

They also point to a published lie in a local newspaper that falsely claimed a condolence meeting had been held on September 21. The press note reiterates a widely reported incident from a video call on September 21, where the students claim the Vice-Chancellor made the dismissive remark,

“It’s a Central University, don’t make things funny,” when students raised their concerns. They reject the VC Shambhu Nath Singh’s claim that the comment was misunderstood, calling it a moment where their “collective concern and grief were belittled.”

Financial and Administrative Misconduct Charged

Beyond the cultural controversy, the student community broadened their accusations to include serious administrative failures and financial impropriety. Students claim the University’s financial functioning is “opaque and irregular.”

They state that while funds are used for “beautification drives, tiling, and fencing” around administrative areas, essential services in departments, hostels, and laboratories suffer from a lack of basic amenities. They question the VC Singh’s business-class foreign travel while students deal with decaying hostels and delayed fellowships.

The students directly challenge the VC Shambhu Nath Singh’s claim that the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) is an “unrecognised body,” presenting documentation that proves its official status. Furthermore, they note that the non-renewal of 41 guest faculty contracts has compelled research scholars to take on unpaid teaching duties, negatively impacting academic quality.

The Call for Accountability

The student community dismissed the VC Singh’s subsequent announcements of a Zubeen Garg statue, honorary degree, and scholarship as “superficial theatrics” aimed at diverting attention from the core issues.

“Respect cannot be demanded through press releases or purchased through hollow promises,” the note reads.

“The consistent reports of delayed fellowships, non-disbursed departmental funds, and persistent financial bottlenecks indicate a deep-rooted culture of negligence and mismanagement.”

The student community demanded for the VC Singh’s immediate departure, stating that the leadership has “failed to uphold integrity, restraint, and empathy, thus rendering his position untenable”.