Tezpur: The crisis at Tezpur University (TU) has escalated dramatically, with the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) vehemently rejecting Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh’s “Appeal to Stakeholders” for forgiveness and unity.

In a scathing official reply, TUTA on Saturday dismissed the VC Singh’s narrative as “false and self-serving,” asserting that the campus unrest is a direct result of his “repeated financial, administrative, and recruitment irregularities.”

The faculty body’s response, issued shortly after Prof. Singh’s appeal, makes an unequivocal demand for the VC’s immediate removal and a full investigation, stating his continuation in office is “untenable and against the collective conscience of this institution.”

Allegations of Gross Misconduct

TUTA has levied serious allegations against VC Shambhu Nath Singh, asserting that his two-year-plus tenure has led to an “alarming breakdown of governance, transparency, and accountability.”

The Association claims to possess “documented evidences” of serious misconduct, which have already been submitted to both the State Government and Central fact-finding committees that recently visited the campus.

Specifically, the faculty body cites serious financial irregularities in procurement, fund utilization, and travel expenditures, along with gross administrative negligence and blatantly irregular recruitment practices.

“You have committed serious financial irregularities in procurement, fund utilization, and travel expenditures; gross administrative negligence; and blatantly irregular recruitment practices,” TUTA president Kusum Bania said.

Furthermore, TUTA revealed that records confirm the VC was absent from the station for 388 days in just two years and five months, calling it a “shocking display of irresponsibility and dereliction of duty.”

‘Forgiveness’ Appeal Seen as ‘Deception’

The faculty association categorically rejected the Vice Chancellor’s appeal, which promised no punitive action against protesting students and staff and called for “forgiveness.”

TUTA framed the appeal as an attempt to “mask these serious allegations under the guise of ‘forgiveness’ and ‘unity'” and a “repeated pattern of deception and evasion.”

The VC’s original appeal had characterized the demonstrations as a “spontaneous outpouring of grief following the tragic and untimely passing of Late Zubeen Garg, coupled with moments of frustration.”

Stakeholders United Against VC’s Return

TUTA stated that the entire university community—including faculty, students, non-teaching staff, and alumni—has “unanimously resolved not to allow your return to campus.”

The Association concluded with a firm final statement, asserting its role is to restore the University’s lost credibility.

“Tezpur University deserves ethical and visionary leadership, not one mired in corruption, manipulation, and administrative chaos,” the reply stated, adding, “We do not need a corrupt Vice Chancellor like you in our University.”

Earlier in the day, VC Singh issued an appeal for reconciliation and unity following recent campus unrest.

In a letter addressed to all members of the university community, VC Singh expressed his openness to “sincere and respectful dialogue” with all stakeholders to resolve the underlying challenges faced by the university community.

Reflecting on the personal difficulties of the period, VC Singh emphasized a personal choice for forgiveness: “If given the choice, I would always choose forgiveness over resentment, as it represents the stronger and more meaningful path.My focus now is on reconciliation, restoring trust, and moving forward together as one united community.”