Tezpur: Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, who is accused of involvement in financial irregularities and corruption, has issued an appeal for reconciliation and unity following recent campus unrest, stating that no disciplinary action will be taken against students, research scholars, or staff who participated in the protests.

In a letter addressed to all members of the university community, VC Singh acknowledged the “deep pain” caused by the recent events and reaffirmed his “steadfast and unwavering” commitment to the smooth functioning of the university.

Addressing a key concern, the Vice Chancellor sought to quell fears of retribution, which he suggested might have been fueled by “misrepresented facts” from a few individuals.

“I want to state this clearly and unequivocally: I do not wish for any disciplinary action to be taken against students, research scholars, or staff members—teaching or non-teaching—who participated in the protests,” the letter reads.

Prof. Singh characterized the demonstrations as a “spontaneous outpouring of grief following the tragic and untimely passing of Late Zubeen Garg, coupled with moments of frustration directed at the university.”

Vice Chancellor Singh expressed his openness to “sincere and respectful dialogue” with all stakeholders to resolve the underlying challenges faced by the community. He also thanked the Government of Assam and Central authorities for their “timely intervention in helping restore peace and normalcy.”

Reflecting on the personal difficulties of the period, VC Singh emphasized a personal choice for forgiveness: “If given the choice, I would always choose forgiveness over resentment, as it represents the stronger and more meaningful path.My focus now is on reconciliation, restoring trust, and moving forward together as one united community.”

He also called for collective resolve, urging the university community not to let “deliberate attempts to misguide or divide our community find no place within our campus.”

“The university will always stand above individuals, positions, and differences. Let us renew our shared commitment to strengthen Tezpur University as a centre of academic excellence — and, equally, as a model of unity, understanding, and mutual respect,” VC Singh said.

The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) has raised profound concerns regarding the administration of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, calling for an immediate inquiry into alleged “serious financial and administrative irregularities.”

TUTA asserts that these lapses have fundamentally weakened the university’s academic and institutional integrity. Specific accusations against the VC include creating unauthorized administrative and teaching posts, as well as granting excessive perks.

Furthermore, the association points to significant shortages of both teaching and administrative staff, which have lowered academic standards and forced research scholars to fill essential, teaching roles.

TUTA also condemned VC Singh for allegedly making “disrespectful remarks” concerning Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.