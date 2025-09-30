Guwahati: Gauhati University (GU) has cemented its rising stature in global research, with three of its distinguished professors earning a place in the prestigious World’s Top 2% Scientists List for 2025, compiled by Stanford University.

The international recognition, which measures sustained scholarly impact, marks the second consecutive year that Gauhati University faculty have been featured in the highly-regarded ranking.

Three faculty members were recognized in the influential career-long impact category, reflecting their sustained and profound research contributions over their academic careers: Prof. Bhupendra Nath Goswami, Professor of Excellence, achieved an exceptional global rank of 22,145; Prof. Prodeep Phukan of the Department of Chemistry secured a global rank of 142,822; and Prof. Bipan Hazarika of the Department of Mathematics earned a global rank of 361,120.

Furthermore, the university’s continued research vitality was highlighted in the single-year citation performance based on 2024 data, which featured three scholars: Prof. Goswami (rank 18,265), Prof. Hazarika (rank 148,503), and Dr. Ranjit Thakuria, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, secured a rank of 270,404.

The comprehensive rankings, curated annually by Professor John PA Ioannidis and his team at Stanford University, use rigorous citation metrics including h-index, co-authorship-adjusted indices, and a composite indicator known as the c-score.

This year’s list underscores India’s expanding research footprint, featuring a total of 6,239 researchers in the single-year category and 3,372 in the career-long category.

Gauhati University Vice Chancellor, Nani Gopal Mahanta, lauded the achievement, stating: “This recognition is a matter of great pride for Gauhati University and for Assam. It speaks volumes about the dedication, innovation, and global impact of our faculty. At GU, we are committed to nurturing a world-class research ecosystem that not only contributes to international scholarship but also inspires future generations of academics.”