Guwahati: Assam Special Director General of Police, Munna Prasad Gupta, confirmed that three more members of the Assamese community in Singapore, who were with singer Zubeen Garg during his last moments, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the singer’s death.

The three individuals — Sushmita Goswami, Pratim Bhuyan, and Debojyoti Hazarika — reported to the CID office in Guwahati on Wednesday and are currently under interrogation, Gupta told reporters.

Of the 11 people issued summons, 10 have already appeared before the SIT. Only Wajed Ahmed, a Singaporean citizen, is yet to report.

Gupta said, “There are certain formalities to be followed as he is a Singaporean citizen. Ahmed has informed us that he wants to come, and we are hopeful that he will soon arrive.” All others from Singapore are Indian citizens, he added.

Earlier, only Rupkamal Kalita had appeared on October 7, a day after the first deadline ended, prompting fresh summons to the remaining individuals.

Gupta also clarified that a purported post-mortem report circulating on social media was fake. “It had no doctor’s signature. The post-mortem report received by us has the doctor’s signature,” he said, adding that the police will investigate whether the fake report was deliberately leaked to mislead the public.

He urged citizens not to share misinformation online. “We are monitoring social media. Circulating false news is a crime, and action will be taken,” Gupta warned.

Meanwhile, the Singapore authorities, through the Indian High Commission, have sought information on Assam police officials and their agenda for visiting the island nation in connection with the investigation.

Gupta said Assam police have responded to the request and are hopeful for a green signal to travel to Singapore to further the probe under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

Gupta assured that the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is progressing well in Assam. The singer, regarded as a cultural icon of Assam, died in Singapore while swimming on September 19.