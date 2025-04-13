Guwahati: Tripura Police on Sunday presented seven Bangladeshi nationals before the court and requested a five-day police remand following their arrest for illegally entering Tripura, said an official.

The official stated that the Tripura police apprehended the individuals on Saturday night from Belonia area of South District after crossing the international border.

According to the sources, seven Bangladeshi entered Tripura on Saturday, crossing the border through the Amjad Nagar area adjacent to Belonia city.

The police stated that a team of Tripura police carried out the operation based on a secret tip-off, under the leadership of Belonia Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rishabh and the efforts of Belonia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shibu Ranjan Dey.

During the operation the team stopped one Eco Maruti car at the Naka Checking Point in the Manurmukh Tabla Chowmuhoni area.

Upon checking the vehicle the team detained seven Bangladeshi and brought them to the police station, the police asserted.

The arrested individuals were Robin Hossain (29), Mohammad Rafi (25), Amjad Hossain (27), Shahidur Jjaman (28), Fazzal (24), Rehan Mollah (21), and Gias Uddin (35), and the team seized seven Android mobiles, a keypad mobile, Rs 1.64 lakh Indian currency, and 1,01,935 Bangladeshi Taka from them,” the police said.

Amidst the preliminary interrogation, all seven admitted that their home is in Bangladesh.

Further, the Bangladeshi nationals claimed one person had helped them cross the border in exchange for money, the police affirmed.

Following the arrest, police registered a case against them and produced them before the court seeking police remand,” the police added.