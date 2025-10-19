Guwahati: In what appears to be a calculated attempt to destabilize Assam under the pretext of seeking justice for legendary singer Zubeen Garg, new evidence has linked the recent violence in Baksa to groups with no genuine connection to the artist.

The incident, which stunned the state, involved mobs pelting stones and torching three police vehicles near Baksa Central Jail. Authorities now believe the act was less about mourning and more about pushing political and communal agendas.

“In the name of Zubeen Garg, an attempt is being made to create unrest in Assam. This is Ahela Miya, a Muslim man identified by @BaksaPol after reviewing footage of the violent incident, including the arson of three police vehicles in front of Baksa Central Jail. Shockingly, he was part of the mob demanding ‘justice’ for Zubeen Garg, yet he doesn’t even know who Zubeen Garg is. He has never heard a single song of Zubeen Da, has no idea what happened to him, or how he died,” posted Oxomiya Jiyori on X on Sunday, tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior Assam Police officials.

He is Ahela Miya — a Muslim man identified by @BaksaPol after reviewing footage of the violent stone-pelting and arson incident, including the burning of three police vehicle in front of Baksa Central Jail.… pic.twitter.com/c2mzxZEhsZ — Oxomiya Jiyori ?? (@SouleFacts) October 19, 2025

The post was accompanied by a short video clip, purportedly showing the accused during the incident.

The revelation has intensified concerns that certain elements are hijacking protests over Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death to incite communal unrest.

Police sources confirmed that several individuals, with no known ties to Zubeen or his fan community, have been leading aggressive demonstrations and circulating misinformation online.

Investigators are now working to trace the masterminds behind this disinformation network, which appears to exploit Zubeen Garg’s legacy to polarize communities and provoke discord in an already sensitive region.

“We’re investigating the source of several viral posts and manipulated visuals shared on social media. The objective is clear: create chaos, divide communities, and discredit law enforcement,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting genuine fans from being misled. “We will deliver justice, but not at the cost of Assam’s unity,” a government spokesperson said.

He further emphasized that authorities would firmly deal with any attempt to communalize Zubeen’s death.

As the state continues to mourn the loss of one of its most beloved cultural icons, the fight now goes beyond grief; it is about protecting truth, integrity, and harmony in the land Zubeen loved deeply.

On October 15, tensions escalated outside Baksa Jail when authorities transferred five accused from Guwahati in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death.

Today marks one month since Zubeen’s passing.

In Baksa and across Assam, people continue to pay heartfelt tributes to the artist whose music shaped generations.