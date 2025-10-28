Guwahati: The five individuals accused in connection with singer Zubeen Garg’s death are likely to appear virtually through video conferencing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Tuesday, as their judicial custody concludes on Monday, sources confirmed.

The accused — North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya were remanded to judicial custody on October 15 and lodged in Baksa jail. Their transfer took place under heavy security after violent protests broke out in the area.

The unrest had led to the arrest of nine protesters, while several others were identified later, according to Baksa Senior Superintendent of Police Ujjal Pratim Baruah.

Protesters had pelted stones at vehicles carrying the accused and torched several others, leaving police and journalists injured.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi urges govt to grant tax exemption for Zubeen last film

Two other accused ,Garg’s band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were remanded to judicial custody the following day and sent to Haflong prison in Dima Hasao district.

Officials said today’s court appearance will determine whether the accused will continue in judicial custody or face further proceedings, even as the investigation into the singer’s death continues.

The legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 while swimming in the sea in mysterious circumstances only at the age of 52.