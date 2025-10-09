Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that justice will be delivered in the investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, stating that the chargesheet will be filed within the stipulated three-month period.

Speaking to reporters during a government programme in Dibrugarh, Sarma said the probe is progressing “on expected lines” under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“We have made one arrest after another, and I am confident that Assam Police will submit the chargesheet within the stipulated time frame. We are duty-bound to provide justice and will not spare anybody,” he said.

The chief minister emphasized that all accused will be presented before the court and that the government would not seek any delay in filing the chargesheet.

“Usually, the time allowed to submit the chargesheet is three months. We will not take more time than that to ensure the court can deliver justice after the investigation,” Sarma added.

Sarma acknowledged logistical hurdles, noting that most members of the Assam Association in Singapore, who were with Garg during his final moments, have yet to return to India despite being summoned by the SIT. “We are working to bring them back and are making the necessary arrangements. Patience is required — if we lose it, justice cannot be served,” he said.

On queries regarding Assam Police visiting Singapore for the investigation, Sarma clarified that Indian authorities cannot operate in another sovereign nation. “Just like Singaporean police cannot investigate here, our police cannot go there. However, we are confident the Singapore Police will cooperate. We need video footage from the hotel and the yacht, as well as statements from the two operators,” he explained.

The chief minister also revealed that he plans to meet the Singaporean ambassador to India later this month to seek further assistance. “Considering Assam’s cordial relations with Singapore, I am confident of their support,” he said.

Sarma confirmed that Singapore authorities have already shared the forensic report with Assam Police. “It will not be difficult to submit the chargesheet,” he added, stressing that the investigation is being conducted meticulously.

He further noted, “We are emotional people, but emotions must stay in their place. Let the police follow due process. If the case is lost in court, it will be said the investigation was rushed. Thoroughness is essential.”

So far, five individuals — Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta — have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons, died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea, sparking widespread grief across Assam and beyond.