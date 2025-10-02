Guwahati: Assam Police will send a team to Singapore as part of the ongoing investigation into the demise of singer Zubeen Garg, under the provisions of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed today, October 1.

“All necessary legal actions are being taken in close coordination with the Singapore government to ensure a thorough investigation,” Gupta stated. Investigations within Assam are concurrently continuing against individuals linked to the case.

Mobile phones of the accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, have been seized, and Zubeen Garg’s phone, reportedly in Siddharth Sharma’s possession, is now in CID custody

On reports of a viral photograph purportedly showing Shyamkanu Mahanta retaining his mobile phone after arrest, Gupta strongly refuted the claim, saying: “Once a person is taken into custody, it is not possible for them to keep their phone. This news is false.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that two Special Investigation Team (SIT) members would visit Singapore soon as part of the probe, urging the public to trust the government’s process.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, both accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg, have been placed under 14-day custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), officials confirmed on Wednesday.

They were earlier produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at his residence in Alpana Apartment, Geetanagar, Guwahati, amid tight security arrangements. Following the hearing, the CJM sanctioned their remand, allowing the SIT to take them into custody for interrogation and further investigation.



Mahanta, who was flown from Singapore via Delhi, and Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, have been under scrutiny since their detention, with authorities citing the need for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.



Security around the CJM residence and at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport had been tightened during their transfer, reflecting heightened public attention on the high-profile case.

The 14-day custody is expected to allow the SIT to conduct detailed questioning, collect evidence, and map the timeline of events leading to the singer’s death.