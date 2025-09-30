Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the immediate arrest of all accused in the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi took to social media after the meeting, stating, “With your blessings, we had a long meeting with the Governor of Assam, Sri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. We submitted a memorandum seeking a CBI inquiry and the immediate arrest of all accused in the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.”

Soon after the meeting, Gogoi launched an indefinite sit-in protest in Guwahati. He declared that the agitation would spread across Assam until authorities ensured justice.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in Singapore on September 19 has plunged Assam into political turmoil, sparking widespread protests, rallies, and online campaigns.

On Monday, Gogoi sharply criticized the prime accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who broke his silence after ten days with a social media post pledging full cooperation.

Gogoi questioned Mahanta’s “arrogance and privilege,” comparing the situation to the notorious case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

“In Assam’s history, no accused in such a socially impactful and widely followed case has ever spoken with such audacity. Ordinary citizens face jail for mere Facebook posts, yet the accused in Zubeen’s death case enjoy VVIP treatment. Will justice be served, or is this just a farce?” Gogoi further asked.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, a well-known event organiser formerly associated with Zubeen through the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, remains under the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) scrutiny for his financial and professional links.

In his statement, Mahanta said, “I have nothing to hide. I will fully cooperate with the SIT. Let the highest level of investigation uncover the complete truth.”

The SIT continues to investigate Mahanta and co-accused Siddharth Sharma, while public frustration grows over the lack of arrests.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Tuesday that the Ministry of Home Affairs has officially invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure international cooperation in the case.

As Assam grieves the loss of its most beloved voice, the state’s most closely watched investigation now stands at the intersection of public outrage and political accountability.