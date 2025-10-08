Guwahati: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg has been arrested after being questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

The arrest took place shortly after Garg arrived at the CID office for his interrogation, and he is set to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court later today.

Sandipan Garg, who is the cousin of the late singer, was present on the yacht in Singapore during the incident.

He was among the individuals questioned by the SIT earlier this week. Following his extensive interrogation, Garg took to his official Facebook page, stating, “I’ve fully cooperated with the SIT,” in an attempt to clarify his stance in the ongoing investigation.

The probe into Zubeen Garg’s death has taken several significant turns over the past few days.

On October 1, the SIT arrested two key figures, Siddharth Sharma, the singer’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the festival organizer responsible for the Singapore event.

Both individuals have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Furthermore, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were also taken into custody and remanded for 14 days in police detention.

The SIT continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, with authorities exploring various angles, including the possibility of foul play.

As the investigation progresses, the public awaits further updates on the case.