Guwahati: Sanjive Narain wrote on his social media account and said to PTI as well that some people are conspiring against him .

“In defence, accused Sanjive Narain says, “I have put all the chronology, how, what happened, what time I reached there, some people are conspiring against me. They are trying to project that I was there on September 18th in that party, also on yacht on September 19th. There are some reports. I reached on September 19th, I have given evidences. I had gone there to release a book, I have nothing to do with the northeast festival…” #ZubeenGarg #SanjiveNarain” PTI reported and uploaded his video where he has been giving the details about his journey to Singapore and put evidence that he is innocent and was not present at the place of “accident”.

The legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 .

Later , his body was brought to Guwahati and cremated with state honour on September 23 .

The people of Assam sees a conspiracy into his death and wants a CBI probe with the immediate arrest of Manager Siddharth Sharma and organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

However, more arrests are likely to be held as the inquiry gets further advancement.