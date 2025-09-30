Guwahati: Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging his direct intervention and oversight in the investigation into the sudden and tragic death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg.

In his letter on Tuesday, Gogoi called for an urgent, transparent, and impartial probe, monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), to ensure justice is delivered.

Gogoi specifically requested that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Assam Police to investigate the case, operate under the supervision of the PMO.

He also appealed for the protection of civil society members, peaceful protestors, and Zubeen Garg’s family, who have been demanding justice.

The Congress MP from Jorhat expressed concern over the state government’s handling of the case.

He alleged that instead of ensuring the swift arrest of the two main accused, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Sidhartha Sharma, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shown undue leniency, which could potentially lead to evidence tampering.

“This leniency, coupled with the prolonged freedom given to the accused, threatens the integrity of the investigation,” Gogoi said.

He highlighted that despite widespread public outcry and numerous complaints across Assam, the government has not acted decisively.

He also criticized the Chief Minister for comparing peaceful protests in Assam to recent unrest in Nepal, calling the remark “unwarranted” and dismissive of public sentiment.

Instead of arresting the actual suspects, Gogoi claimed that Assam Police have detained several peaceful demonstrators, with at least two individuals booked under the National Security Act (NSA), an action he described as intimidation of those seeking justice.

Calling for the Prime Minister’s intervention, Gogoi wrote: “Zubeen was not just a legendary artist; he was a symbol of unity who inspired generations across Assam and the entire Northeast. His untimely death has left millions grieving and raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his demise.”

Gogoi also pointed out that despite the SIT’s formation, the Chief Minister has only requested the two accused to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by October 6, rather than initiating immediate legal action.

Highlighting potential conflicts of interest, Gogoi noted that the North East India Festival (NEIF), the event Zubeen was attending in Singapore before his death, received significant funding from the Ministry of DoNER and the Union Ministry of Tourism, and had previously involved several Union ministers.

He further revealed that Sidhartha Sharma had served as a co-in-charge in the cultural wing of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he was attending the three-day North East India Festival. Following his death, the Assam government constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M. P. Gupta, to investigate the incident.

Gogoi concluded his letter with a plea for the PM’s immediate intervention to restore public trust and deliver justice to Zubeen Garg’s grieving family and admirers across the nation.