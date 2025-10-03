Guwahati: In a major legal twist in the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta approached the Supreme Court just days before his arrest, reportedly seeking anticipatory protection.

Mahanta, currently under intense investigation, filed a petition on September 30 from Singapore through his legal counsel, advocate Raj Kamal.

In the plea, he named the Government of India, Assam Government, DGP Assam, CBI, and NIA as respondents, in an attempt to avoid imminent arrest.

Despite the legal move, immigration officials at Delhi Airport apprehended Mahanta within minutes of his arrival on October 1.

Authorities swiftly handed him over to Assam Police, following prior coordination under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between Singapore and Indian agencies.

Mahanta, who organized the North East India Festival (NEIF), has come under the scanner as a key figure in the high-profile case.

Investigators have frozen his bank accounts and are probing his financial transactions as part of the ongoing inquiry into the sudden and controversial death of the beloved Assamese singer.

In a parallel development, police also arrested Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, from Gurgaon after tracking his location.

Both Mahanta and Sharma appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati, who remanded them to 14-day police custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently interrogating the duo in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear Mahanta’s petition in due course as investigations continue to uncover new leads.