Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg saw its October 6 deadline lapse without any of the summoned Singapore-based individuals appearing for questioning.

Despite repeated notices and the final deadline issued for today, none of the persons named in the investigation have returned to Assam or cooperated with the SIT.

The team had summoned several individuals believed to have been present in Singapore at the time of the incident, including Tanmoy Phukan, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojyoti Hazarika, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddharth Bora, Parikshit Sharma, Sudipta Chatterjee, and Bazid Ahmed.

Officials confirmed that not a single one of them responded by appearing before the probe team. While a few cited personal reasons or technical difficulties, most have remained silent.

SIT officials expressed concern that the lack of cooperation from key witnesses is slowing the investigation and affecting its transparency.

Sources within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) indicated that the team is now exploring further legal steps, which may include issuing fresh summons or initiating stricter action against those continuing to ignore official notices.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier addressed the issue, clarifying the government’s limitations.

“We cannot forcibly bring them back from abroad. The Assam Police has no jurisdiction in Singapore. We’ll have to work through their families and proper diplomatic channels,” he stated.

Issuing a firm warning, CM Sarma said, “We gave them until October 6. If they refuse to cooperate, we will take strict action.”

The SIT, formed specifically to investigate the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, is continuing its efforts and reviewing all available legal avenues to ensure the participation of those deemed crucial to the case.