Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while catering to growing public concerns over the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, sought patience and assured that justice will prevail.

Sarma said, “I would also like to say: give the SIT some time. If the SIT can’t do anything and the people of Assam are not satisfied, we will seek to transfer the case to the CBI.”

CM Sarma clarified that “circulating speculations regarding access to the late singer’s personal and digital accounts. He stated that Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has never made any request to the government for control over his social media or other personal assets.”

CM Sarma said, “If these are with Siddharth Sharma, and we were to hand them over to his wife, Garima Garg has not made any such request. If the family required anything in this regard, Garima Garg would certainly communicate it, as the Commissioner of Police is in daily contact with her. At present, the family’s only request is for justice.”

The Assam government had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The move comes amid mounting public concern and calls for a transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the artiste’s sudden demise.

The SIT will be led by M.P. Gupta, Special DGP (CID), with Rosie Kalita, SSP (CM Vigilance), as the Chief Investigating Officer. Several senior police officers, including Additional SPs, DySPs,

Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from the CID and districts, have also been drafted into the team. The probe will be conducted under CID PS Case No. 18/2025 registered under sections 61(2)/105/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.