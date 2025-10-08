Guwahati: Entrepreneur and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed a criminal defamation case against Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and others, over “making false and derogatory statements against her and her company, Golden Threads of Assam.”

The case has been lodged against remarks by Gogoi where he asked for a probe into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Akhil had accused Sharma and her company of organizing an event at the North East Festival in Singapore where Zubeen had gone to attend.

The defamation complaint also names Taufiquddin Ahmad, Director of Pratibimba Live, while Sharma has instructed her legal team to initiate further proceedings against AJP leader Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and others accused of circulating misinformation on social media. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October.

Meanwhile in a Facebook post, she through her organization, PEEPL, offered to sponsor a trip for political leader Akhil Gogoi to Singapore to gather evidence and substantiate his claims regarding Zubeen’s death.