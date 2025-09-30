Guwahati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) summoned several key individuals for questioning including DSP Sandipan Garg who appeared at the CID office in connection with the case. Reports indicate that Sandipan Garg was among those present aboard the yacht in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Earlier, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were summoned and grilled for an entire day before being released.

CID officials stated eight additional persons connected to the North East Festival were also questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

Also Read: Assam: Ashes of Zubeen Garg to be taken to Jorhat on Tuesday

Investigators are concentrating on clarifying whether the festival was in progress at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death and collecting detailed accounts related to the event. All ten individuals questioned, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been instructed to reappear before the CID whenever required.

Speaking to the media after his release, Shekharjyoti Goswami said, “We have answered all the questions asked of us. Each of us was questioned separately by the CID. We had all traveled to Singapore for the festival, and now the CID has asked us to come back again for further questioning.”