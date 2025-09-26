Guwahati: Siddharth Sharma, manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, has issued his first public statement amid the ongoing investigation into the artiste’s death, denying any wrongdoing and citing safety concerns for his absence from Guwahati.

“Some people believe that if I do not speak or return immediately, it must mean I have done something wrong. I have nothing to hide. I am not running away,” he wrote on social media, adding that he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) once assured of security and a fair hearing.

Sharma said he has received thousands of death threats and faced hostility since the incident, forcing him to stay in Delhi. He claimed that crowds had gathered outside his home and even attacked police vehicles.

Also Read: Assam: On Zubeen Garg demise CID gets cracking

Addressing financial allegations, Sharma clarified that Zubeen Garg Music LLP, their only joint venture, was a transparent entity in which Garg held a 60 percent stake. He said all company funds were accounted for and pledged that Garg’s share would be transferred to his family. He added that royalties from Garg’s compositions and lyrics would legally pass to his wife.

Welcoming the Assam government’s decision to constitute an SIT, Sharma said he would cooperate fully with the investigation. He urged the public not to fall prey to speculation or social media campaigns. “We owe it to Zubeen’s memory to seek the truth calmly and with dignity,” his statement concluded.

Legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died in a mysterious circumstances in Singapore on 19th September 2025 . His manager Siddharth Sharma was with him in the foreign land .

The late living legend was only 52 years old.