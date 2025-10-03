Guwahati: Assam Police have taken musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta into 14-day police custody in connection with the ongoing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested the duo on Thursday following six days of continuous interrogation.

Both were reportedly present in Singapore when the singer passed away under mysterious circumstances.

In a related development, the court had earlier granted police 14-day custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast Festival (NEF), where Zubeen was scheduled to perform, and Siddharth Sharma, the singer’s manager.

Authorities apprehended Shyamkanu at Delhi Airport upon his arrival, while they tracked down and arrested Siddharth in Gurgaon after he had been absconding since the incident.

The investigation continues as the SIT examines the roles of those connected to Zubeen Garg’s final days abroad.