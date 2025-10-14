Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has shut down a packaged drinking water factory as part of the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

SIT conducted an extensive eight-hour raid at the facility, located within the Soigaon Industrial Development Centre, leading to the immediate closure of the unit.

The factory, known as Mahavir Aqua, was purchased about a year ago by Siddharth Sharma, who now stands at the center of the investigation.

Though Sharma, who also managed Zubeen Garg, owns the unit, the factory has not been operational since the acquisition and currently displays no nameplate, according to investigators.

Sharma remains in police custody, facing serious non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the singer’s death.

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident has since evolved into a complex criminal case. Zubeen Garg, 52, a beloved figure in Assam’s music and film industry, died on September 19 in Singapore, reportedly due to a swimming mishap.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed a breakthrough following the receipt of the viscera report from the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi, indicating a “definite angle” in the probe.

The SIT also uncovered significant financial irregularities, discovering transactions exceeding Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of two of Garg’s security personnel, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Investigators continue to delve deeper into these findings as the case unfolds.