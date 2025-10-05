Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg summoned two well-known personalities from Assam’s entertainment sector on Sunday, October 5, as part of efforts to uncover details surrounding the artist’s untimely and mysterious death.

Actor Vaishali Medhi arrived at the CID office, accompanied by her mother, after receiving a summons from APS officer Moromi Das.

Speaking to the media outside the office, Medhi said, “I was called by CID officer Moromi Das Baideu yesterday, so I came. I don’t have any other information.”

Singer Meghna Borpuzari, who performed with Zubeen Garg as a co-vocalist during his peak years, also appeared at the CID headquarters following instructions from APS Moromi Das to provide a statement.

The investigation was overseen by SIT officers Rosiee Kalita and Moromi Das at the CID office.

Authorities expect a crucial viscera report on October 10, which will play a key role in determining the cause of death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the investigation would have clearer outcomes by October 11.

The probe has faced complications due to allegations by Shekhar Goswami, who claimed Zubeen was poisoned.

However, Sarma clarified that such allegations remain unconfirmed witness statements rather than verified police conclusions.

“Witnesses can make various claims during their statements. The police’s responsibility is to document these in the case diary. It will be the investigation’s job to assess whether individuals are defending themselves or trying to mislead the inquiry,” he explained on Saturday.

The SIT is currently detaining or questioning several individuals, including Shekhar, Shyamkanu, and Siddharth.

However, investigators face challenges in securing cooperation from key individuals believed to be in Singapore, who are vital to the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for support from the Assamese community in Singapore.

“Without the cooperation of those in Singapore, the investigation cannot proceed effectively. It is important for the local community to encourage their involvement so that the truth can be uncovered. Without their support, the case could stagnate,” Sarma said.

He also clarified that his recent visit to the late singer’s residence in Kahilipara was a personal gesture.

“I spent time with Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s father, and other family members to express my condolences. I did not discuss the investigation or legal matters with them. My visit was purely to share their grief,” he added.

Authorities have formed a judicial commission to encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Sarma warned that publicity statements should not be taken as facts and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a thorough, transparent probe.

“The government aims for this investigation to be meticulous, transparent, and discreet. Justice for Zubeen Garg can only be achieved through the cooperation of all parties involved,” the Chief Minister asserted.