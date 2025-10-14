Guwahati: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Private Limited and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has lodged a defamation case against Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The reason: False assertions on the nature of the ‘Golden Threads of Assam’ organisation.

Bhuyan says that the organisation is “a society registered under the Society Act, comprising over 3,000 individuals at the grassroots level,” contrary to Gogoi’s alleged claims that it operates as a commercial company.

The dispute goes beyond organisational classification.

As per Riniki, conducting a fashion show following recent events “damages the credibility” of ongoing justice campaigns while “falsely using the name for political benefits, thereby creating a misnomer within society.”

Also Read: Assam: Esteemed individuals interact with SIT on Zubeen Garg demise

She underlines that the legal proceedings represent more than personal vindication. “I am responsible to the people of Assam, especially the youths, who deserve to know the truth rather than be misled,” she stated. “It is an emotion strongly connected to every heart.”

She emphaised that the push for legal clarity concerns not just her reputation but the livelihoods of 3,000 women who rely on the organisation for their daily sustenance.

Riniki reaffirms her commitment to transparency. “I am not providing this post-phase clarification to satisfy the ego of so-called pseudo-politicians,” she said.

“These updates and proceedings are for everyone’s awareness. I will be fighting for justice, which involves not only me but also the people of Assam, including my 3,000 women who are part of my society and rely on it for their daily livelihood.”