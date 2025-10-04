Guwahati: The second post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg, conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was handed over to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on October 4.

Officer Moromi Das from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) personally delivered the report to Garima at their residence in Kahilipara.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the decision to make the report public would be left to Garima.

She had already received the post-mortem report from Singapore on October 2.

Meanwhile, the SIT continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

Police have arrested Siddharth Sharma following allegations that he and Shyamkanu Mahanta poisoned the singer and staged his death as an accidental drowning during a yacht trip in Singapore.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, in a statement recorded under Section 175 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), accused Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta of poisoning the singer and deliberately selecting a foreign location to hide their conspiracy.

This testimony led to Sharma’s arrest on charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide.

The arrest order was signed by Rosie Kalita, Senior Superintendent of Police at the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam.

