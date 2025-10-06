Guwahati: Investigators probing the mysterious death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg have uncovered financial transactions totaling approximately Rs 1 crore routed through accounts belonging to his bodyguard, Nandeshwar Borah, and an associate identified as Baishya over the past four to five years.

Sources said the funds were reportedly entrusted by Garg to his personal security officers to provide assistance to people in need, with distributions carried out via GPay whenever requests were made.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining the money trail in detail to determine whether it has any connection to Garg’s death, which occurred under suspicious circumstances in Singapore last month.

Officials have described the financial findings as a major development in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are also scrutinising data recovered from Garg’s mobile phone, aiming to map the flow of funds and identify other critical details that could shed light on the case.

Particular attention is being paid to the month prior to Garg’s planned travel to Singapore, with authorities reviewing all communications and financial records during that period.

The SIT continues to probe whether these monetary transactions hold significance in understanding the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely demise.