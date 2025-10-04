Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg , Zubeen’s wife on Saturday demanded strongest punishment for the guilty in Zubeen’s unnatural demise.

“If someone has done something wrong and is proven guilty, the ultimate punishment should be given to that person. Zubeen Garg has to get justice,” she said with unwavering determination.

She was speaking to the media after recording her statement with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). She underlined her faith in the legal system but made it clear that she would accept nothing short of complete justice for her late husband.

The call for justice in the mysterious death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg grew louder as his wife issued an emotional yet firm statement demanding that the truth be brought out at the earliest and the guilty if proven be handed the ultimate punishment.

Garima explained why she chose not to accept the post-mortem report at this stage, stressing that the probe is still ongoing. “Since the investigation is in progress, I felt that making the post-mortem report public at this moment could create obstacles. I have therefore not accepted it. I trust the judiciary and the investigating officers. The report should remain with the court and the investigators,” she said.

The bereaved wife also stressed the urgency of the probe, insisting that the truth must come out without delay.

“We must know what really happened at the earliest. The investigation has to intensify. Whoever is guilty must face the strictest punishment. The post-mortem report is not my personal property. I have lost my life partner, I can never get Zubeen back but he deserves rightful justice,” Garima remarked.

Garima further revealed that both her and Zubeen’s sister Palmee’s statements were recorded by the SIT. She categorically responded to suspicions of foul play, saying that such claims cannot be ignored.

Expressing unshaken faith in the system, Garima declared: “Whatever the government and the legal system have decided so far is in the right direction, because this is Zubeen’s case. It is not just about another person. I believe they will do everything necessary to ensure justice for him.”

The SIT, reconstituted with nine members, continues its probe into the high-profile case, with statements from family members now forming a key part of the investigation.

As Assam mourns its cultural icon, Garima Saikia Garg’s voice has emerged as a powerful reminder that the fight for truth and justice is far from over.

The people of Assam and his fans across the globe eagerly waiting to know the facts and circumstances that lead to the death of the young legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19th September 2025 .