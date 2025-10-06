Guwahati: Jorhat MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP’s IT Cell, accusing them of “turning Zubeen Garg’s death into a tool for politics” and showing a “complete lack of morality and sensitivity.”

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi said that the Chief Minister and his party’s online machinery have started using the late singer’s death for political gain, losing all sense of decency and compassion.

He said, “In the past few days, the statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP IT Cell regarding Zubeen Garg’s death clearly show that they have begun politicising the issue. Their words have lost all dignity and respect. Instead of showing compassion for a grieving state, the Chief Minister seems to be using police power and authority to display control. Assam is still mourning deeply, but he appears to have forgotten that. Fear of losing power has driven him to such an extent that he has even forgotten humanity.”

Gogoi further added, “I still hope the Chief Minister will make all information related to Zubeen Garg’s death public. The people of Assam also deserve to know how the North East Festival continued in Singapore even after Zubeen’s passing. The Chief Minister must stop making unnecessary and baseless statements or else he will lose his favourite chair before 2026.”

Also Read: Assam CM to release gist of SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links

His remarks come on social media platform amid a surge of public emotion and widespread social media outrage over the mysterious circumstances surrounding the iconic singer’s death. Gogoi accused the government of arrogance and insensitivity, saying that instead of uniting the state in grief, the ruling party is deepening divisions through politics.

Political analysts believe this marks the beginning of a sharper, more confrontational tone from the Congress in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the state government maintains that the investigation into Garg’s death is being carried out transparently and professionally.

With emotions still raw and public anger mounting, Zubeen Garg’s death has now become not just a cultural tragedy, but a defining political moment for Assam’s future.

The legendary singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while scuba diving in the sea .

He was only 52 years old at the time of his untimely departure.