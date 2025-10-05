Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that authorities will not release the post-mortem report of the late singer Zubeen Garg to the public, stating that making it public would diminish its value in court.

Speaking to the press during the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member in Kokrajhar on Sunday, Sarma said, “We will not make the report public. Anyone interested can visit the CID office and review the report there.”

Responding to questions about individuals seeking access, the Chief Minister explained, “If someone wants to see the report, they can meet the IGP at the CID office to review it. For example, Lurinjyoti Gogoi can approach the CID for this. Public disclosure holds no relevance or admissibility in court.”

This statement came after Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, returned the second post-mortem report to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.

This report, prepared at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was handed over as part of the ongoing investigation.

Garima said, “I don’t want to hold anything that could either help or hinder the investigation. The report does not belong to me personally, and since the investigation is ongoing, I have returned it to the Investigation Officer.”

Earlier that day, Assam police delivered the second post-mortem report to Garima at her residence in Kahilipara.

On Thursday, she had received the first post-mortem report from Singapore, where the iconic Assamese singer died by drowning, according to the death certificate issued there.

The SIT continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death, emphasizing that all official documents remain accessible for the inquiry.

Chief Minister Sarma added, “The probe is progressing well. Police have summoned everyone connected to the incident, and no one has received any special VIP treatment.”