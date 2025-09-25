Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged citizens to share any credible information related to the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg with the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

“Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya has urged citizens to come forward with any credible information related to the unfortunate incident involving Zubeen Garg.

Details may be shared directly with CID at: [email protected],” Minister Pijush Hazarika posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Details may be shared directly with CID at: [email protected]

As promised, the BJP-led Assam government has begun taking prompt legal action to identify and arrest those involved in the suspicious death of the legendary singer, fondly known as Zubeen Da.

Authorities have deployed security forces around the residence of Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is reportedly under the police radar and may be detained soon.

Chief Minister Sarma also hinted that the case could be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if required.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved icon of Assam and the Northeast, travelled to Singapore to attend an event but tragically died on September 19, 2025, reportedly while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

His untimely death at the age of 52 has left a permanent void in the hearts of fans across Assam and around the world. The mortal remains were cremated on September 23, 2025, but numerous questions surrounding his death remain unanswered.

Public suspicion has also turned toward Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, with growing demands for his immediate arrest and an impartial investigation.

Citizens continue to call on both the state and central governments to ensure a transparent and thorough probe to uncover the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s tragic and mysterious death.