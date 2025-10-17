Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that a state-wide initiative titled “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I Am Zubeen, We Are Zubeen) will be launched on October 23, aiming to call for a swift investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg and measures to preserve his legacy for future generations.

Zubeen Garg, the renowned 52-year-old singer, tragically passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he had attended the 4th North East India Festival.

In response, the Assam Police CID formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case, with plans to send a delegation to Singapore next week.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan, a police officer, two band members, and two security officers.

CM Sarma addressed the media in Guwahati, stating, “The charge-sheet will be submitted in court, but we are aware that delays can occur. We aim for a swift resolution, as the public is eager for justice.”

He emphasized the need for a fast-track court, a special public prosecutor, and a solid charge sheet to expedite the process.

The “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” initiative will also include a 10-point agenda that focuses on celebrating Zubeen Garg’s contributions and preserving his legacy.

Proposed actions include erecting statues in his honor, establishing music schools in his name and that of Bhupen Hazarika, and planting Nahor tree saplings across the state.

Sarma also voiced concerns about misinformation surrounding the case, including fabricated post-mortem reports and false claims regarding the treatment of those arrested.

He urged the public to focus on justice and preserving Zubeen’s legacy, while also addressing the spread of unverified information.