Guwahati: The Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has received vital information from local authorities and expects to receive CCTV footage and witness statements within the next 10 days.

CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, who led the two-member team to Singapore, spoke to the media in Guwahati, confirming that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has agreed to cooperate fully under legal protocols.

They will provide essential evidence, including CCTV footage and witness testimonies, to aid the ongoing investigation.

Gupta shared details about the investigation’s progress, saying, “On the 20th, we met with the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and shared all necessary case details. We also requested legal assistance from Singaporean authorities to support our probe. The following day, we met with a five-member team of Singapore Police to discuss various aspects of the case and present our timeline for submitting the final report.”

He added, “The Singapore Police have assured full cooperation. They will collect CCTV footage and record witness statements. They promised to contact us within 10 days. Once we receive the information, we will review it and submit our findings to the court within the designated time frame.”

The SIT has also visited key sites associated with the incident. Gupta mentioned that the Singapore Police had already shared the post-mortem report and confirmed that both agencies are following their respective legal procedures to ensure transparency and accuracy.

“We’ve requested the Singapore Police to conduct a thorough internal investigation and provide us with all relevant evidence. They have assured us a positive response within 10 days. They’ve also confirmed they will submit their full report to Singapore’s State Coroner’s Office,” Gupta said.

In India, the Assam SIT has questioned approximately 60 individuals and is now focusing on analyzing digital evidence and financial transactions related to the case.

“If necessary, we may call in more Assamese expatriates for questioning. We have also appealed to anyone who communicated with Zubeen Garg via WhatsApp or other platforms in the week before his death to come forward voluntarily. Every detail is crucial to uncovering the truth,” Gupta added.

Gupta also confirmed that Garima Garg, the singer’s wife, visited the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Friday to record her statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, Gupta disclosed that the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has filed a new case against two of Zubeen Garg’s bodyguards.

This follows the discovery of significant financial transactions in their accounts that appear inconsistent with their official income.

“The financial aspect of this case is being handled separately by the CM’s Vigilance Cell. Based on the records, the money they managed seems disproportionate to their declared income, and we are investigating its source,” Gupta explained.

Addressing rumors, Gupta clarified that the SIT investigating Zubeen Garg’s death is not handling the Baksa violence case. The Baksa Police are independently managing that investigation.

In conclusion, Gupta reiterated the SIT’s commitment to completing the investigation and delivering a comprehensive report.

“We aim to close this case and submit our report within the stipulated time, following all legal procedures. The cooperation from the Singapore Police has been constructive, and the information we will receive in the next 10 days will be pivotal in finalizing our findings,” he concluded.