Guwahati: Veteran student leader Samujjal Bhattacharyya on Thursday questioned the Assam Government over its delay in arresting those linked to the suspicious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on 19 September 2025.

“Does the Assam Government know the whereabouts of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma? If it does, why haven’t they been arrested yet?” Bhattacharyya asked.

He pointed out that Shyamkanu Mahanta organized the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg had gone to perform.

He also held Siddharth Sharma, the singer’s manager, accountable, saying Sharma accompanied Zubeen abroad but failed to protect him.

“What was Siddharth Sharma’s responsibility? He took away our asset, our diamond, Zubeen Garg. It was their duty to care for him. Their negligence is criminal and cannot be forgiven,” Bhattacharyya added.

He further demanded the arrest of members of the Singapore Assam Association and all others involved, calling for exemplary punishment for those responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi also demanded arrests during a public statement on Thursday evening.

He condemned the detention of two protesters, Victor and Ajay, who had gathered in front of Siddharth Sharma’s residence earlier in the day.

The situation escalated when police reportedly used mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. One protester sustained a head injury, according to eyewitnesses.

Gogoi expressed his anger on social media, writing:

“They should have arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, but instead, they detained Victor and Ajay.”

The developments have taken a political and volatile turn, barely two days after the state conducted the cremation of Zubeen Garg with full honours.

Protesters acknowledged the government’s role in bringing back the singer’s mortal remains from Singapore and arranging a state funeral, but they now demand swift action to hold the culprits accountable.

“We appreciate the government’s timely efforts to bring Zubeen Da home. Now we expect equally prompt action to arrest those responsible for his tragic and untimely death,” one protester said.

The people of Assam remain deeply shocked and devastated, and they continue to call for justice and immediate arrests.

Zubeen Garg was just 52 years old at the time of his death.