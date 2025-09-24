Guwahati: Allegations have surfaced that Siddhartha Sharma, the former manager of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, has acquired exclusive control over the digital rights to Garg’s body of work following the artist’s sudden death.

Multiple sources reported that Sharma now exercises sole authority over Zubeen Garg Music LLP, the company that monetizes the singer’s music across online platforms.

As a result, he is reportedly receiving significant royalties, worth crores annually, from platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and Gaana.

The news has sparked widespread outrage among fans, many of whom have been openly critical of Sharma since Garg’s passing in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Supporters also urged authorities to prevent Sharma from profiting further from Garg’s creations.

Authorities confirmed that Sharma has been absconding since the singer’s death.