Guwahati: Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan will use the original voice of late singer Zubeen Garg in his film Roi Roi Binale.

The movie to be released soon, will be a tribute to Zubeen who continues to live on in the hearts of millions.

Bhuyan said that “no other person’s voice will be used for Zubeen’s on-screen performance.”

He underlined that the production team is leaving no stones unturned to preserve Zubeen’s authentic voice, ensuring his final artistic presence remains unaltered.

He added, “Any portions of the voice that have problems will be supplemented using AI technology.”

Bhuyan elaborated that this hybrid technique has been meticulously planned to maintain the purity of Zubeen’s tone while enhancing sound quality where necessary.

On the debate and public concern over Zubeen’s untimely demise, Bhuyan raised pointed questions aimed at Shekhar Goswami, a close associate of the late artist. Bhuyan asked,

“Shekhar Goswami had time to speak to the media, but not to visit Garima Garg’s residence. Why did he not contact her even once, despite bringing Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore on the 21st? If he knew that Zubeen was poisoned, why did he not try to save him?”

Seeking accountability, he demanded a thorough investigation and strict action. “Zubeen must get justice. Those who took him to Singapore, who failed to provide proper medical care and pushed him towards death, must be punished,” Bhuyan asserted firmly.