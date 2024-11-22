Guwahati: The counting of votes for the bye-election to five assembly constituencies in Assam—Dholai (11), Sidli (31), Bongaigaon (32), Behali (77), and Samaguri (88)—will commence at 8 AM tomorrow across five designated polling centers.

The counting for the Dholai constituency will be held at the Inter-State Truck Terminal in Ramnagar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Votes for the Sidli constituency will be counted at the District Center in Kajalgaon. The Bongaigaon constituency’s counting will take place at Bongaigaon College, while the counting for the Behali and Samaguri constituencies will be conducted at their respective District Commissioner’s Offices.

Authorities have ensured that all preparations for the vote counting are complete.

Polling for these bye-elections was conducted peacefully on November 13, with an impressive voter turnout of 75.67%.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A total of 1,078 polling stations were set up to facilitate voting for 34 candidates contesting across these five constituencies.