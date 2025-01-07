Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has issued a notice to ILS Hospital in Agartala, seeking its response to allegations of negligence raised by former minister Gopal Chandra Das.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the issue following reports in local newspapers.

According to the reports, Gopal Chandra Das alleged negligence in the treatment of his wife, Saraswati Deb (Das), who was undergoing care for kidney-related ailments.

A surgery was performed on her at ILS Hospital on September 14, 2023, by nephrologist Dr Samaresh Paul and surgeon Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharjee.

After a few dialysis sessions, she was discharged from the hospital.

The issue arose on December 23, 2023, when the permanent catheter (cath) line used for dialysis at GBP Hospital was found to be non-functional.

Gopal Chandra Das took his wife back to ILS Hospital to address the issue. The hospital allegedly charged Rs 5,510 for cleaning the cath line, but after admitting Saraswati Deb, they reportedly discharged her without performing the required procedure.

Consequently, she had to return to GBP Hospital, where it was confirmed that the cath line had not been cleaned by ILS Hospital despite the payment.

The THRC noted that the allegations suggest a prima facie case of human rights violation.

In its order, the Commission stated, “The allegations reported in the news appear to involve neglect on the part of ILS Hospital. Therefore, the Commission has directed the hospital authorities to provide a written explanation regarding the claims. Additionally, notice has been issued to Gopal Chandra Das to record his statement in connection with the allegations.”

The Commission has also instructed that the hospital be served with copies of the relevant news articles and the order. Notices have been sent to both ILS Hospital and Gopal Chandra Das, demanding their responses to the claims.