Guwahati: Lok Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi, was on Monday appointed president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

In a statement, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal confirmed that the Congress president had appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the chief of Assam Congress.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The AICC also appointed three new working presidents: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!