Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Northeast India will experience rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next five days, starting March 11.

The IMD identified two troughs affecting the region’s weather. One trough extends along longitude 93°E to the north of latitude 23°N in the lower troposphere, while another runs along longitude 82°E to the north of latitude 23°N in the middle troposphere. As a result, the following weather conditions are expected:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, from March 11 to March 15.

The forecast expects isolated heavy rain from March 11 to March 17, with very heavy rain on March 13.

Assam and Meghalaya is likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30-50 km/h) from March 11 to March 15.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and windy conditions (30-40 km/h) from March 11 to March 16.

In response to these forecasts, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Assam and other Northeast states, advising residents to stay updated on potential weather changes.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has also provided a five-day weather forecast for the city, predicting generally cloudy skies with varying temperatures and chances of rain.