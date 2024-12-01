Guwahati: The Assam Rifles on Saturday collaborated with the villagers to eradicate the menace of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur.

Troops of the central paramilitary force, along with villagers, destroyed poppy cultivation covering an area of approximately 2.5 square kilometres in Chandel district’s Molanghat village, the Assam Rifles said in a press statement on Sunday.

The villagers, motivated by the awareness campaigns conducted by the Assam Rifles, destroyed the poppy fields to mitigate the negative impact of poppies on health and society, it added.

Inspired by the campaigns, the villagers took proactive steps to work towards a better future and, with the help of the Assam Rifles, destroyed the poppy fields, it said.

The joint efforts of the Assam Rifles and villagers highlight their shared resolve to curb anti-social activities linked to poppy cultivation, aiming for a safe and prosperous future while promoting peace in the region, it added.

The active participation of civilians showcased their support for the Assam Rifles’ efforts to promote peace and development in the Northeast, the statement said.