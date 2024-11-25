Imphal: The Manipur government on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts for two more days following a review of the law and order situation in the violence-hit state.

The mobile internet suspension, initially imposed on November 16, will remain in effect until 5.15 pm on November 27.



An official notification issued on Monday said the state government reimposed temporary suspension of mobile internet, mobile data services, very small aperture terminals (VSATs) and virtual private network (VPN) services in the territorial jurisdiction of nine districts.

The districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl.

The decision comes in the wake of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, amid concerns that anti-social elements might use social media platforms to transmit content that could incite public unrest.

Meanwhile, the extension of the mobile internet ban has been met with criticism from civil society groups and journalists.

They contend that the ban violates the right to freedom of expression and is disproportionate to the security concerns cited by the government.