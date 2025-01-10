Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has maintained that the construction of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) roads will begin in greater Imphal area with the project cost of around Rs 3,300 crore.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Friday, has inspected Salanthong Bridge in Imphal East, Manipur, which has been a critical point of concern.

During the inspection, CM said that the government is decided to elevate the bridge by 4 feet, after a thorough evaluation and discussions with experts.

The elevation of the bridge will improve the region’s flood risk, ensuring smoother water flow during heavy rains and reducing the risks of overflow that have caused immense hardship recently.

The CM further informed that proper compensation will be given to the affected land owners, however, encroachment and illegally constructed structures will be evicted. He also sought of people support for the successful implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, the Imphal Ring Road was conceived as a measure to ease traffic congestion in Imphal city and enhance road connectivity in the periphery areas as well.

The 51.23 km long road project is an Asian Development Bank-funded project to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,760 crore with the Centre and state sharing fund at the ratio of 80:10.

Assistance from ADB will be Rs 1,383 crore out of which 90 per cent (Rs 1,245 crore) will be borne by the Centre and the remaining 10 per cent (Rs 138 crore) will be repaid by the state in 25 years, for which Centre will bear the interest.

According to officials, the state government has taken measures for smooth passages of the transporters and traffics especially in Imphal areas under various projects.

The project, once completed, will result in savings of Rs 250 crore annually including expenditure on GST, officials said.

The project includes flyover bridges, underpasses, and six key bridges among others, and Letters of Acceptance have been given to the companies concerned.