Imphal: Security forces apprehended two insurgents of different outfits responsible for extortion and threatening of government college employees and recovered a warlike store of weapons in the valley areas during the past 24 hours, officials reported on Wednesday.

An active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army, armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front, named Moirangthem Pakpa Meitei, also called Athouba (43) of Langdum Awang Leikai under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district, from his residence. Two hand grenades, along with an equal number of igniters, were seized from him.

From his interrogation, the second phase of the operation was conducted, leading to the capture of an active cadre of the outlawed KCP (PWG), named Khaidem Indrakumar Singh, also known as Lukhoiba (48) of Mayang Imphal Anilongbi Village, under Mayang Imphal-PS, Imphal West district, from his residence. A mobile phone was seized from him.

The last phase of operation was launched based on the interrogation reports fed from the arrestees.

In the said operation, the security Forces recovered the following from the foothill of Ngariyan Hill, Keirao Wangkhem area under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district:

i. one 12-bore double-barreled rifle,

ii. two 12-bore single-barreled rifles,

iii. one .32 pistol with magazine,

iv. two No. 36 hand grenades,

v. 15 live rounds of ammunition of different calibers,

vi. two 5.56 mm INSAS Rifle magazines,

vii. three .303 ammunition charger clips,

viii. one 51 mm mortar HE shell,

ix. two tear smoke shells and

x. one sack bag.