Imphal: In the relentless campaigns conducted by the central and state forces, they cleared over 100 acres of poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of six villages along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Officials said that they destroyed these clandestine plantations, which could yield around 500 kilograms of raw opium valued at approximately Rs 6.5 lakhs in the regional black markets, over the past five weeks.

In a renewed effort on Monday, a joint team of Security Forces and Forest Division Tengnoupal district successfully cleared approximately 20 acres of illegally grown poppy cultivation at the Hill Ranges of Loikong under the Moreh police station in the southern parts of the state.

The operation, aimed at disrupting the opium supply chain and countering insurgent groups involved in the illegal drug trade, lasted about six hours. During this time, officials said they razed fully grown poppy plants, which could produce around 100 kilograms of raw opium.

This operation followed a series of successful missions in the hill slopes of Khudai, Khullen, Chelep, Loikong, and Khudei-Laipham villages in Tengnoupal district over the past five weeks.

During the operations, forces destroyed over 100 acres of poppy plants, estimated to yield 500 kilograms of raw opium worth Rs 6.5 lakhs in regional black markets.

Authorities did not make any arrests, though they registered FIRs for further legal proceedings.