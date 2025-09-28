Imphal: A 13-year-old student, an internally displaced person (IDP) staying at the Jiribam Relief Camp in the district headquarters of Manipur, allegedly died by suicide by hanging inside the camp in the early hours of Sunday.

Officials reported that the minor IDP student, son of Y. Rimen from Lamtai Khunou under the Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district, was found hanging on Sunday morning.

Jiribam borders Cachar district of Assam to the west. The minor IDP student studied at Jiribam Higher Secondary School.

Police rushed his body to the district hospital in Jiribam and later shifted it to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. They also registered a case for further legal proceedings.

The deceased’s mother told the media that her son returned to the relief camp around 9 pm on Saturday after attending an indigenous Lai Haraoba festival in a nearby area.

She added that before going to the festival, he had asked her for some money, but she could not fulfill his request.

She said financial hardship and the psychological stress of living long-term in cramped relief camp conditions drove him to take the extreme step.